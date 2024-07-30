Effects of Iowa's abortion ban in the state and across the Midwest
Monday morning, Iowa's 6-week abortion ban law went into effect. How does Iowa’s new abortion ban law change reproductive health services in the Midwest?
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with reporters from neighboring states about the anticipated ripple effects of the new law.
Guests:
- Natalie Krebs, health reporter with IPR News
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris, reproductive rights reporter with the States Newsroom
- Elizabeth Rembert, agriculture and rural communities reporter for Nebraska Public Media
- Anna Spoerre, reporter Missouri Independent
- Seth Tupper, editor-in-chief of South Dakota Searchlight