Iowa's 6-week abortion ban goes into effect Monday

After a devastating tornado blew through the town earlier this year, Greenfield decided to move forward as a meeting town for the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI. Many described the day as emotional, as riders showed solidarity with the people of Greenfield and donated to the town's continuing recovery.

On this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with the co-chair of the Greenfield RAGBRAI committee, Gina School. Also, Kieffer talks with IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs about Iowa's 6-week abortion ban that will go into effect Monday, the Iowa Capital Dispatch's Robin Opsahl about the upcoming visit by a potential Harris campaign vice president pick, and Axios Des Moines' Jason Clayworth on a harder line homeless policy proposal in Des Moines.

Later, the Stateline's Kevin Hardy shares his reporting on conflict between the federal and state governments over Iowa's child labor laws, and IPR's Sheila Brummer talks about a settlement reached after Western Iowa Tech Community College was accused of human trafficking.

Finally, Studio One host Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend with songs from Glass Animals and the Linda Lindas.

