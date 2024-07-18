© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Republicans meet in Milwaukee for National Convention

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published July 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Trump makes first appearance since he was targeted in Butler, PA, names a running mate, and more from the first days at the Republican National Convention.

On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Jonathan Hassid and Adrienne Gathman. Ahead of the third day of the Republican National Convention, they share updates from the first few days, including Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird's speech. They also discuss other major political headlines from the last week.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Adrienne Gathman, assistant professor of political science, Simpson College
River to River Donald TrumpPolitics DayAttorney General
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
