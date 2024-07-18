Republicans meet in Milwaukee for National Convention
Trump makes first appearance since he was targeted in Butler, PA, names a running mate, and more from the first days at the Republican National Convention.
On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Jonathan Hassid and Adrienne Gathman. Ahead of the third day of the Republican National Convention, they share updates from the first few days, including Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird's speech. They also discuss other major political headlines from the last week.
Guests:
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
- Adrienne Gathman, assistant professor of political science, Simpson College