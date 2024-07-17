What goes into protecting a U.S. president?

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by John Bay, a retired U.S. secret service agent. Bay spent 20 years working for the White House, and this hour, he will share his thoughts on Saturday’s assassination attempt on former president Trump. Bay calls Saturday's security breech a 'catastrophic failure.'

Later in the hour, Tom Schwartz, the director of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, also joins the program.

Guests:

