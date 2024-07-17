© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What goes into protecting a U.S. president?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published July 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Secret Service is facing sharp criticism in the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by John Bay, a retired U.S. secret service agent. Bay spent 20 years working for the White House, and this hour, he will share his thoughts on Saturday’s assassination attempt on former president Trump. Bay calls Saturday's security breech a 'catastrophic failure.'

Later in the hour, Tom Schwartz, the director of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, also joins the program.

Guests:

  • John Benjamin Bay, former U.S. Secret Service special agent
  • Tom Schwartz, director, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
