River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Judge in Trump indictment under the Presidential Records Act has paused deadlines for the defense and prosecution

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published July 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The pause comes after a recent Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

From 1789 to 1978, presidents claimed control of their papers and records and took those documents with them when they left office. There was no challenge to this right of ownership until the Presidential Records Act was enacted in 1978, after the Watergate scandal during the Nixon administration.

On this episode of River to River, presidential scholars reflect on Watergate and how it ultimately lead to the enactment of the federal law.

They also discuss how the PRA has been cited in other presidential administrations, including former President Bill Clinton's.

This episode was originally produced July 11, 2023.

Guests:

  • Tim Walch, director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
HistoryDonald TrumpPolitics
