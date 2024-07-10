Judge in Trump indictment under the Presidential Records Act has paused deadlines for the defense and prosecution

From 1789 to 1978, presidents claimed control of their papers and records and took those documents with them when they left office. There was no challenge to this right of ownership until the Presidential Records Act was enacted in 1978, after the Watergate scandal during the Nixon administration.

On this episode of River to River, presidential scholars reflect on Watergate and how it ultimately lead to the enactment of the federal law.

They also discuss how the PRA has been cited in other presidential administrations, including former President Bill Clinton's.

This episode was originally produced July 11, 2023.

