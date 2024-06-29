Six-week abortion ban taking effect in Iowa
In a 4-3 decision, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday that a law banning abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy can go into effect.
On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Natalie Krebs and Grant Gerlock about the implications of this ruling. We also hear reactions from Iowans on both sides of the debate. Then, Spencer residents Erin Ries and Grace Scott each recount the historic and devastating flooding in northwest Iowa. State Climatologist, Jason Glisan, explains the factors that led to the flooding, which comes on the heels of a four-year drought.
Later in the hour, IPR's Harvest Public Media reporter Rachel Cramer shares how the Perry community has been preparing for this week's closure of its Tyson pork processing plant.
Then Studio One host, Cece Mitchell helps groove listeners into the weekend.
Guests:
- Natalie Krebs, IPR health reporter
- Grant Gerlock, IPR assistant news director
- Erin Ries, Spencer flood victim
- Grace Scott, Spencer flood victim
- Justin Glisan, State Climatologist
- Rachel Cramer, IPR Harvest Public Media reporter
- Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host