© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Six-week abortion ban taking effect in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published June 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In a 4-3 decision, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday that a law banning abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy can go into effect.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Natalie Krebs and Grant Gerlock about the implications of this ruling. We also hear reactions from Iowans on both sides of the debate. Then, Spencer residents Erin Ries and Grace Scott each recount the historic and devastating flooding in northwest Iowa. State Climatologist, Jason Glisan, explains the factors that led to the flooding, which comes on the heels of a four-year drought.

Later in the hour, IPR's Harvest Public Media reporter Rachel Cramer shares how the Perry community has been preparing for this week's closure of its Tyson pork processing plant.

Then Studio One host, Cece Mitchell helps groove listeners into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Natalie Krebs, IPR health reporter
  • Grant Gerlock, IPR assistant news director
  • Erin Ries, Spencer flood victim
  • Grace Scott, Spencer flood victim
  • Justin Glisan, State Climatologist
  • Rachel Cramer, IPR Harvest Public Media reporter
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host
Tags
River to River AbortionIowa Politicsfloodingclimate changePork industry
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content