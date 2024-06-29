Six-week abortion ban taking effect in Iowa

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Natalie Krebs and Grant Gerlock about the implications of this ruling. We also hear reactions from Iowans on both sides of the debate. Then, Spencer residents Erin Ries and Grace Scott each recount the historic and devastating flooding in northwest Iowa. State Climatologist, Jason Glisan, explains the factors that led to the flooding, which comes on the heels of a four-year drought.

Later in the hour, IPR's Harvest Public Media reporter Rachel Cramer shares how the Perry community has been preparing for this week's closure of its Tyson pork processing plant.

Then Studio One host, Cece Mitchell helps groove listeners into the weekend.

Guests:

