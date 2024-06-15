Cornell College instructor returns to Iowa after recovering from stabbing in China

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Zachary Oren Smith joins the program to explain his recent reporting of a stabbing in China that left four Cornell College instructors injured. Smith spoke with David Zabner, one of the four victims who was visiting the area.

Then, Iowa's book ban legislation is on hold due to a federal injunction. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by Samantha Hernandez and Tim Webber, who worked on The Des Moines Register's Iowa's book ban battle project. Later in the hour, Trish Mehaffey, reporter at The Gazette shares updates on a quadruple murder that took place last week near Marion. Then, National Weather Service meteorologist Alexis Jimenez brings the heat to prepare us as we head into the hottest weeks of the year. Lastly, IPR's Mark Simmett grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

