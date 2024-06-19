Bird flu is infecting more dairy herds in Iowa, but pasteurization kills the virus

Iowa has seen two bird flu outbreaks in poultry flocks so far this year, and it has spread to at least seven dairy herds in the state. On this episode of River to River, the growing concerns of H5N1 bird flu locally and across the U.S.

Host Ben Kieffer is joined by ISU Extension poultry veterinarian Dr. Yuko Sato and dairy veterinarian Dr. Phillip Jardon to explain the origins of avian flu and how it's being transmitted between poultry and dairy populations. Producers can hear more about how this flu is affecting dairy herds and poultry flocks during a free virtual chathosted by ISU Extension Wednesday.

Later in the hour, epidemiologist and director of UI’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Dr. Christy Petersen shares how her team has been monitoring the bird flu. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state the current public health risk is low, there have been four reported human cases in the U.S. following exposure to poultry and dairy cows.

ISU Extension economist Lee Schulz also shares his observations about the bird flu's impact to the agriculture economy.

Guests:

