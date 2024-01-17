New documentary shows the difference individual actions can make to improve water quality

Water quality is one of the main environmental challenges facing Iowa right now — and water quality issues in Iowa don’t stay in Iowa.

All of the water that flows through the state eventually makes its way to the Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico. When you look at all of the issues affecting water quality, the problems can seem huge and insurmountable. The new documentary Moved by Waters takes a smaller look at the problem, focusing on water quality in the Quad Cities and people there who are working for a better, cleaner, more sustainable future.

Moved by Waters is a production of Fourth Wall Films — and the Emmy-award winning team of Kelly and Tammy Rundle. The film premieres at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

Guests:

