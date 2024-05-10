© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

An investigation into a police sniper who fatally shot a 2-year-old

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Two years ago, a little girl was killed by a police sniper during a hostage standoff, and the case has since received international attention. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Sam Zeff whose investigative reporting has uncovered key facts about that hostage standoff in Kansas in March of 2022.

Then, Kieffer covers other stories from NPR's Midwest Newsroom. He talks with Aaron Bonderson about the challenges faced by rural nursing homes and Kavahn Mansouri on the uptick in evictions in Missouri and across the country.

Guests:

  • Sam Zeff, metro reporter, KCUR Kansas City
  • Aaron Bonderson, reporter and producer, Nebraska Public Media News, Report for America
  • Kavahn Mansouri, investigative reporter, NPR's Midwest Newsroom
Police and Law Enforcement Midwest Newsroom Housing Aging
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
