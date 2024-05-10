An investigation into a police sniper who fatally shot a 2-year-old

Two years ago, a little girl was killed by a police sniper during a hostage standoff, and the case has since received international attention. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Sam Zeff whose investigative reporting has uncovered key facts about that hostage standoff in Kansas in March of 2022.

Then, Kieffer covers other stories from NPR's Midwest Newsroom. He talks with Aaron Bonderson about the challenges faced by rural nursing homes and Kavahn Mansouri on the uptick in evictions in Missouri and across the country.

Guests:

