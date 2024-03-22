© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A journalism legend's pursuit to understand America's division

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

After stepping down as anchor of the PBS Newshour, Judy Woodruff has been traveling the country to better understand what divides Americans in her latest reporting project, America at a Crossroads.

On this River to River, highlights from host Ben Kieffer's conversation with renowned journalist Judy Woodruff live at Hancher Auditorium on the University of Iowa campus. Ben sat down to talk with her as part of the University of Iowa College of Law Levitt Lecture series.

They discussed her impressive career — that started with covering then-presidential hopeful Jimmy Carter — and the conversations she's had across the country to illuminate what has divided this electorate. Woodruff was also surprised with a Caitlin Clark jersey after saying Clark has made her a Hawkeye fan.

At the end of her Levitt Lecture, Judy Woodruff was surprised with a Caitlin Clark Jersey. She said Clark has made her a Hawkeye.
Courtesy of the University of Iowa
At the end of her Levitt Lecture, Judy Woodruff was surprised with a Caitlin Clark Jersey. She said Clark has made her a Hawkeye.

Guests:

  • Judy Woodruff, senior correspondent, PBS Newshour
Tags
River to River PoliticsJournalism & MediaU.S. Congress
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content