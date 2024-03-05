© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Emotion trumps reason when it comes to conspiracy theories

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

One can find unfounded conspiracy theories throughout U.S. history. On this episode of River to River — how conspiracy theories take root, grow and do real damage.

Presidential historians Tim Naftali and Tim Walch join Ben Kieffer to discuss how fear of the unknown and apprehension about the future give rise to theories that many believe — from the Salem Witch Trials to McCarthyism — and how these instances relate to current conspiracy thinking.

This episode was originally produced in November 2022.

Guests:

  • Timothy Naftali, presidential historian and founding director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum and associate professor of history and public policy at New York University
  • Tim Walch, director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
