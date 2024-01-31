Is it possible to slow cognitive decline?
The more we learn about Alzheimer’s and other dementias, the more experts agree that early detection and intervention are key.
Dr. Yogesh Shah, the director of the Broadlawns Memory Center in Des Moines, joins the program to discuss the latest in treating and preventing dementia and cognitive impairment. And an Iowan who detected Alzheimer’s early shares his story.
Guests:
- Yogesh Shah, director of the Broadlawns Memory Center
- Doyle Scott, Iowan diagnosed with Alzheimer’s