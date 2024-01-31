© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Is it possible to slow cognitive decline?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published January 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The more we learn about Alzheimer’s and other dementias, the more experts agree that early detection and intervention are key.

Dr. Yogesh Shah, the director of the Broadlawns Memory Center in Des Moines, joins the program to discuss the latest in treating and preventing dementia and cognitive impairment. And an Iowan who detected Alzheimer’s early shares his story.

Guests:

  • Yogesh Shah, director of the Broadlawns Memory Center
  • Doyle Scott, Iowan diagnosed with Alzheimer’s
