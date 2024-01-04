© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Countdown to the caucuses

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A federal judge has temporarily blocked most of a new Iowa law on schoolbooks and the teaching of gender identity.

Political scientists Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa discuss the biggest political news of the week, including the exclusion of Trump from the primary ballot in two states, the Israel-Hamas war, marking the third year since the insurreciton on the U.S. Capitol and more.

Guests:

  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa 
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College 
River to River Politics DayIowa Politics2024 caucuses2024 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
