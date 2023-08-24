Amid staff shortages and closures, how can we rely on safe and dependable nursing home care?

Since June of 2022, more than 26 nursing homes in Iowa have closed. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with an Iowan who had to move her mother to a senior living community another county away when her last home abruptly closed.

Then Clark Kauffman who has reported on Iowa healthcare for over 30 years will share the root causes of some recent distressing nursing home incidents he's covered.

State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Angela Van Pelt shares what her office has implemented in her two years at the helm to ensure their mission of protecting the health, safety, welfare and rights of those in long-term care facilities, and advocate John Hale discusses what changes must be made to improve Iowa's nursing home system.

