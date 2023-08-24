© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Amid staff shortages and closures, how can we rely on safe and dependable nursing home care?

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published August 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Nursing homes provide a vital service for those who cannot live independently, but in Iowa, finding the right nursing home care can be incredibly challenging.

Since June of 2022, more than 26 nursing homes in Iowa have closed. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with an Iowan who had to move her mother to a senior living community another county away when her last home abruptly closed.

Then Clark Kauffman who has reported on Iowa healthcare for over 30 years will share the root causes of some recent distressing nursing home incidents he's covered.

State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Angela Van Pelt shares what her office has implemented in her two years at the helm to ensure their mission of protecting the health, safety, welfare and rights of those in long-term care facilities, and advocate John Hale discusses what changes must be made to improve Iowa's nursing home system.

Guests:

  • Sandy Loney, district two supervisor, Humboldt County Board of Supervisors
  • Clark Kauffman, healthcare reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Angela Van Pelt, state long-term care ombudsman
  • John Hale, co-owner, The Hale Group
