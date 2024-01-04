© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
LIVE UPDATES

LIVE: Shooting reported at Perry high school

Published January 4, 2024 at 8:50 AM CST
Police respond to Perry high school in Perry, Iowa.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP Photo
Police respond to Perry high school in Perry, Iowa.

On the first day back to school after winter break, an active shooter investigation has been confirmed at the high school in Dallas county. The extent of injuries is unknown. Follow for updates.

Perry, Iowa is a town of around 8,000 in Dallas County, situated around 40 miles northwest of the capital city of Des Moines. Perry is considered part of the Des Moines metro area. The Perry Community School District serves 1,785 students in its elementary, middle and high school. Perry High School is the only high school in the Perry Community School District. Perry High School is a minority-majority school, serving a 64% minority population.

Massive police response to Perry

Posted January 4, 2024 at 9:40 AM CST
Andrew Harnik
/
AP Photo

West Des Moines Police, Urbandale Police, Granger EMS, Iowa State Patrol are all responding to the scene. A media conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

What we know so far:

Posted January 4, 2024 at 9:08 AM CST

7:40 a.m. - A possible shooting was first reported at Perry High School.

8:25 - The middle school was cleared.

8:27 - A second team was deployed to the high school to clear the school.

8:32 - The elementary school was evacuated and dismissed.

Both the Perry middle and elementary schools are clear.

Police report shooting at Perry high school

By Josie Fischels

Posted January 4, 2024 at 8:52 AM CST

A shooting has been reported at a high school in Perry, Iowa, about 45 minutes northwest of Des Moines. Follow IPR for details as this story develops.