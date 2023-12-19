© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A look back at the news of 2023

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

This year, we saw an eventful legislative session withGov. Kim Reynolds achieving a number of her priorities and receiving backlash for laws impacting education and trans youth. In May, the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport killed three and severely injured one, raising questions about how a building in such disrepair remained inhabited. Also, the wife of a Woodbury County supervisor was found guilty of 52 counts of voter fraud in November.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer looks back at the biggest stories of 2023 with IPR reporters and the managing editor of The Midwest Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and member stations — and asks what they'll be watching in 2024.

Then, Kieffer is joined by The Post and Courier Senior Politics Reporter Caitlin Byrd who has closely followed GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley's career and shares the moments that led her to the national stage.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, education reporter, IPR
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, IPR
  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, IPR
  • Zachary Oren Smith, eastern Iowa reporter, IPR
  • Sheila Brummer, western Iowa reporter, IPR
  • Holly Edgell, managing editor, The Midwest Newroom, NPR
  • Caitlin Bird, senior politics reporter, The Post & Courier 
River to River 2023 Legislative SessionKim ReynoldsEducation Fundingclimate change
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
