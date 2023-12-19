A look back at the news of 2023

This year, we saw an eventful legislative session withGov. Kim Reynolds achieving a number of her priorities and receiving backlash for laws impacting education and trans youth. In May, the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport killed three and severely injured one, raising questions about how a building in such disrepair remained inhabited. Also, the wife of a Woodbury County supervisor was found guilty of 52 counts of voter fraud in November.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer looks back at the biggest stories of 2023 with IPR reporters and the managing editor of The Midwest Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and member stations — and asks what they'll be watching in 2024.

Then, Kieffer is joined by The Post and Courier Senior Politics Reporter Caitlin Byrd who has closely followed GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley's career and shares the moments that led her to the national stage.

Guests:

