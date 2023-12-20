Is a house an investment, or a home?

Davenport native Brendan O'Brien explains the different factors driving the crisis impacting towns big and small in his book Homesick: Why Housing is Unaffordable and How We Can Change It.

River to River host Ben Kieffer also talks with Arkansas-based journalist Roby Brock about former governor Asa Hutchinson's bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in another installment of our Home State View series.

Guests:

