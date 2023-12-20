Is a house an investment, or a home?
Iowan's book explores the factors driving up housing costs across the country.
Davenport native Brendan O'Brien explains the different factors driving the crisis impacting towns big and small in his book Homesick: Why Housing is Unaffordable and How We Can Change It.
River to River host Ben Kieffer also talks with Arkansas-based journalist Roby Brock about former governor Asa Hutchinson's bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in another installment of our Home State View series.
Guests:
- Roby Brock, editor and chief, Talk Business & Politics
- Brendan O'Brien, author