River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Is a house an investment, or a home?

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published December 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Iowan's book explores the factors driving up housing costs across the country.

Davenport native Brendan O'Brien explains the different factors driving the crisis impacting towns big and small in his book Homesick: Why Housing is Unaffordable and How We Can Change It.

River to River host Ben Kieffer also talks with Arkansas-based journalist Roby Brock about former governor Asa Hutchinson's bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in another installment of our Home State View series.

Guests:

  • Roby Brock, editor and chief, Talk Business & Politics
  • Brendan O'Brien, author
River to River 2024 Election2024 caucusesHousingEconomic StatusEconomy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
