River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Man arrested for vandalism of Satanic Temple of Iowa display at state Capitol

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and guests discuss the week's headlines from around Iowa.

This week, Tesla recalled more than two million vehicles over concerns with its autopilot safety. Dan McGeehee of the UI’s Driving Safety Research Institute discusses the recall and the future of fully self-driving cars. Caleb McCullough of the Quad City Times discusses a satanic display at the State Capitol that was recently vandalized. Vanessa Miller of The Gazette explains why faculty at UNI are seeking an end to general fund support for athletics. River to River kicks off a series that takes a Home State View of presidential candidates. And Marc Simmet of IPR’s Studio One grooves us into the weekend with alternative holiday tunes. For some added year-end fun, check out the Studio One music video advent calendar.

Guests:

River to River Free speechReligionHigher EducationUniversity of Northern Iowa2024 caucuses
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
