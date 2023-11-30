Koch network endorses Nikki Haley for president, disappoints DeSantis

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and political analysts Karen Kedrowski and Jim McCormick discuss Haley's growing appeal among Republicans, with less than 50 days until Iowa's Republican presidential caucus.

Discussion includes the cease-fire and hostage release deal between Israel and military organization Hamas, President Joe Biden's absence from this year's United Nations climate summit and whether the House GOP is interested in testimony offered by Hunter Biden.

They also listen to the latest TV campaign ads from Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and reflect on the life of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died earlier this month.

Guests:

