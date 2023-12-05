© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Recycling varies across the state and in the region

By Ben Kieffer,
Madeleine Willis
Published December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
What happens to your trash and recycling, from your curb to the landfill and everywhere in between?

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer takes listeners on a journey from the curb to the landfill to find out what happens to Iowa's garbage and recycling.

Laurie Rasmus and Jen Jordan discuss recent grants they've received. Then Troy Willard of the CanShed talks about recycling cans and glass, and how they're regulated by Iowa's Bottle Bill. Plus guests answer listener questions.

This show was originally produced in September 2023

Guests:

  • Jane Wilch, recycling coordinator, City of Iowa City
  • Laurie Rasmus, program planner, Iowa DNR
  • Jen Jordan, resource management superintendent, City of Iowa City
  • Troy Willard, CEO/Owner, CanShed
