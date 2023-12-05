Recycling varies across the state and in the region

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer takes listeners on a journey from the curb to the landfill to find out what happens to Iowa's garbage and recycling.

Laurie Rasmus and Jen Jordan discuss recent grants they've received. Then Troy Willard of the CanShed talks about recycling cans and glass, and how they're regulated by Iowa's Bottle Bill. Plus guests answer listener questions.

This show was originally produced in September 2023

Guests: