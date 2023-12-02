Iowa historian looks back at the legacies of Sandra Day O'Connor and Henry Kissinger

For this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Grant Gerlock about the lawsuits filed by the Iowa State Education Association joined by publisher Penguin Random House and the ACLU of Iowa and Lambda Legal.

Next, Clark Kauffman of Iowa Capital Dispatch details a lawsuit claiming an insurance company engineered a record-setting medical malpractice judgment to spur state lawmakers into passing tort-reform legislation signed into law earlier this year.

Historian Tim Walch looks back on the lives and his encounters with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Both passed away this week.

Clay Masters shares how the new season of IPR's Caucus Land podcast reacts to Iowa's unprecedented 2024 caucus season, and veterinarian Dr. Jean-Sebastien Palerme gives his insight into a mysterious pathogen being reported in dogs across the U.S.

As we dive into December, National Weather Service meteorologist Alexis Jimenez gives a short-term forecast, and Studio One host Cece Mitchell opens the first "door" of IPR's local music video Advent calendar.

