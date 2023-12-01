How has vaping evolved over the last decade?

More than one in ten young adults in the country regularly turns to e-cigarettes. On this episode of River to River, understanding the increase of e-cigarette use over the last decade.

A young Iowa athlete discusses the struggle to quit using his vape. Then the head of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products on the evolution of e-cigarette regulation. And pulmonologist Dr. Thomas Gross discusses health concerns surrounding the vaping craze.

Guests:

