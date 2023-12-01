© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
How has vaping evolved over the last decade?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
More than one in ten young adults in the country regularly turns to e-cigarettes. On this episode of River to River, understanding the increase of e-cigarette use over the last decade.

A young Iowa athlete discusses the struggle to quit using his vape. Then the head of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products on the evolution of e-cigarette regulation. And pulmonologist Dr. Thomas Gross discusses health concerns surrounding the vaping craze.

Guests:

  • Jacob Rosenkoetter, former e-cigarette user
  • Brian King, director, FDA Center For Tobacco Products
  • Thomas Gross MD, professor of Internal Medicine-Pulmonary, Critical Care and Occupational Medicine
Tags
River to River tobaccovaping
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
