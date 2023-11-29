© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
NPR's favorite books of the year

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKatherine Perkins
Published November 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
With all of the great new books out there, it can be difficult to know where to start. Luckily the NPR books team has us covered with the extensive Books We Lovetool. NPR’s Arts Desk Reporter and Book of the Day podcast host Andrew Limbong joins IPR producer Caitlin Troutman to discuss some of the arts team's favorite books of the year.

Then we revisit a conversation from earlier this year. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by an Iowan who lived many years without shelter. And a new survey looks at the lived experiences of people in Polk County who live unsheltered — people who live on the streets or in places not intended for human habitation. It also sheds light on the barriers people face to obtain housing.

A portion of this episode was originally produced in February 2023.

Guests:

  • Andrew Limbong, NPR’s Arts Desk Reporter and Book of the Day podcasthost
  • Anthony Cruise, employee, Lighthouse Center
  • Elizabeth Talbert, assistant professor of sociology, Drake University
  • Angie Arthur, executive director, Homeward Iowa
  • J'nae Peterman, director of housing services, Waypoint
River to River Books & Readinghomeless
