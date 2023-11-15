Supreme Court ethics code questions whether justices recuse themselves from future cases

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with University of Iowa law scholars Todd Pettys and Cristina Tilley about the new code, which follows a series of revelations about justices receiving undisclosed property deals and gifts.

Pettys and Tilley also break down some of the cases under review by SCOTUS during the 2023-2024 term.

The cases include issues of racial gerrymandering, gun rights, states' control of social media content and a review of a 1984 decision that shifted power from Congress and the courts to agencies. Some say this may affect regulations on the environment, the workplace, and the marketplace.

Guests:

