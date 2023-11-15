© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Supreme Court ethics code questions whether justices recuse themselves from future cases

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The U.S. Supreme Court issued an ethics code this week, without stipulating how the rules will be enforced.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with University of Iowa law scholars Todd Pettys and Cristina Tilley about the new code, which follows a series of revelations about justices receiving undisclosed property deals and gifts.

Pettys and Tilley also break down some of the cases under review by SCOTUS during the 2023-2024 term.

The cases include issues of racial gerrymandering, gun rights, states' control of social media content and a review of a 1984 decision that shifted power from Congress and the courts to agencies. Some say this may affect regulations on the environment, the workplace, and the marketplace.

Guests:

  • Todd Pettys, H. Blair and Joan V. White Chair in Civil Litigation, UI College of Law
  • Cristina Tilley, Claire Ferguson-Carlson Faculty Fellow in Law, UI College of Law
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
