© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Experts flag Trump's 'Vermin' remarks as authoritarian

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by University of Northern Iowa political science professors Donna Hoffman and Evan Renfro.

They discuss former President Donald Trump calling his opponents "vermin" and the indictments that will likely complicate the 2024 election, as well as President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the latest from the Israel-Hamas war.

Guests:

  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
River to River Joe BidenDonald TrumpInternational Affairs2024 caucuses
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content