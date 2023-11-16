Experts flag Trump's 'Vermin' remarks as authoritarian
On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by University of Northern Iowa political science professors Donna Hoffman and Evan Renfro.
They discuss former President Donald Trump calling his opponents "vermin" and the indictments that will likely complicate the 2024 election, as well as President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the latest from the Israel-Hamas war.
Guests:
- Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa