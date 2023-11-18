© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Trial begins for woman charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In 2023, Iowa ranked as the 12th worst state in the nation for new lung cancer cases with 61.4 cases per 100,000 people, according to the annual American Lung Association State of Lung Cancer report.

On this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Kavahn Mansouri, an investigative reporter in NPR's Midwest Newsroom who has been reporting on Midwestern states' mixed records on fighting lung cancer.

Kieffer also speaks with University of Northern Iowa's Chris Larimer about Iowa's contested Congressional races, IPR's Sheila Brummer about a voter fraud trial in Woodbury County and two Cedar Rapids curlers whose team placed 3rd in a national championship.

Then, IPR Studio One's Tony Dehner grooves into the weekend with tunes from Altın Gün and Juliana Hatfield.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Stephen Spence, member of Team Tesch, Cedar Rapids Curling Club
  • Cale Tesch, member of Team Tesch, Cedar Rapids Curling Club
  • Sheila Brummer, western Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Kavahn Mansouri, investigative reporter, KCUR, NPR's Midwest Newsroom
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
