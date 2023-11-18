Trial begins for woman charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

In 2023, Iowa ranked as the 12th worst state in the nation for new lung cancer cases with 61.4 cases per 100,000 people, according to the annual American Lung Association State of Lung Cancer report.

On this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Kavahn Mansouri, an investigative reporter in NPR's Midwest Newsroom who has been reporting on Midwestern states' mixed records on fighting lung cancer.

Kieffer also speaks with University of Northern Iowa's Chris Larimer about Iowa's contested Congressional races, IPR's Sheila Brummer about a voter fraud trial in Woodbury County and two Cedar Rapids curlers whose team placed 3rd in a national championship.

Then, IPR Studio One's Tony Dehner grooves into the weekend with tunes from Altın Gün and Juliana Hatfield.

