School board and city races on the ballot this November

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer takes a look at the larger issues circling the November 7 election.

Virginia Barreda of the Des Moines Register shares how many new leaders will emerge in Des Moines' mayoral and city council election, following longtime Mayor Frank Cownie's retirement.

Political analyst Megan Goldberg joins the program to talk about how school board candidate races have become high profile and partisan in Iowa and nationwide. Some school board campaigns are financed into the thousands of dollars, despite these being unpaid elected positions.

Rural sociologist David Peters shares how the state's smaller communities struggle to find residents to run for city council and mayoral office.

