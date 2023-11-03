© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

School board and city races on the ballot this November

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

While there are no statewide races or measures on the ballot for Iowa voters this month, city and school board elections and bond referendums can directly impact communities.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer takes a look at the larger issues circling the November 7 election.

Virginia Barreda of the Des Moines Register shares how many new leaders will emerge in Des Moines' mayoral and city council election, following longtime Mayor Frank Cownie's retirement.

Political analyst Megan Goldberg joins the program to talk about how school board candidate races have become high profile and partisan in Iowa and nationwide. Some school board campaigns are financed into the thousands of dollars, despite these being unpaid elected positions.

Rural sociologist David Peters shares how the state's smaller communities struggle to find residents to run for city council and mayoral office.

Guests:

  • Virginia Barreda, Des Moines city government, Polk County reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • David Peters, professor of sociology, Extension rural sociologist, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
