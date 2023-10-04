Moments of working across the aisle

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with NPR’s Steve Inskeep about his latest book Differ We Must. In it, Inskeep reconstructs 16 of Abraham Lincoln’s encounters with those he disagreed.

Then presidential historian Tim Walch, the director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch, joins the program to look back in U.S. history to revisit other moments of extreme partisan division and times when leaders reached across the aisle to find compromise.

Guests:

