Iowa utility regulators aim to finish Summit pipeline hearing while landowners resist

On this Newsbuzz episode of River to River, The Des Moines Register's Brianne Pfannenstiel discusses the upcoming caucuses. Then, Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter Jared Strong talks about the multi-week hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline proposal and landowners' resistance against the project.

Later in the hour, IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs joins the program to discuss the new COVID-19 booster shot as cold and flu season begins. Also, award-winning Greek fiction writer Nektaria Anastasiadou talks about her residency at the University of Iowa International Writing Program and Studio One host Cece Mitchell helps groove listeners into the weekend.

Guests:

