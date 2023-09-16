© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa utility regulators aim to finish Summit pipeline hearing while landowners resist

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published September 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz episode of River to River, The Des Moines Register's Brianne Pfannenstiel discusses the upcoming caucuses. Then, Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter Jared Strong talks about the multi-week hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline proposal and landowners' resistance against the project.

Later in the hour, IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs joins the program to discuss the new COVID-19 booster shot as cold and flu season begins. Also, award-winning Greek fiction writer Nektaria Anastasiadou talks about her residency at the University of Iowa International Writing Program and Studio One host Cece Mitchell helps groove listeners into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Brianne Pfannenstiel, reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Jared Strong, senior reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Nektaria Anastasiadou, resident, University of Iowa International Writing Program
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host
River to River 2024 caucusesCOVID-19International Writers
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River

Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.

Kate Perez

