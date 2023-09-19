Recycling processes vary across Iowa and throughout the midwest

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer takes listeners on a journey from the curb to the landfill to find out what happens to Iowa's garbage and recycling.

Laurie Rasmus and Jen Jordan discuss recent grants they have received. Then, Troy Willard of CanShed talks about recycling cans, glass, and how they are regulated by Iowa's Bottle Bill. Plus guests answer listener questions.

Guests:

