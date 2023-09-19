© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Recycling processes vary across Iowa and throughout the midwest

By Ben Kieffer,
Madeleine WillisCaitlin TroutmanDanielle GehrKatherine Perkins
Published September 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

what happens to your trash and recycling — from curbside to landfill and everything in between

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer takes listeners on a journey from the curb to the landfill to find out what happens to Iowa's garbage and recycling.

Laurie Rasmus and Jen Jordan discuss recent grants they have received. Then, Troy Willard of CanShed talks about recycling cans, glass, and how they are regulated by Iowa's Bottle Bill. Plus guests answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Jane Wilch, recycling coordinator, City of Iowa City
  • Laurie Rasmus, program planner, Iowa DNR
  • Jen Jordan, resource management superintendent, City of Iowa City
  • Troy Willard, CEO/Owner, CanShed
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Madeleine Willis
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
