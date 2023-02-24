© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Looking back at a year of war in Ukraine

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with guests about how the last year has changed global politics and what may be next.

Kieffer speaks with a Ukrainian student who studies at the University of Iowa about what it’s been like for her to keep in touch with her family back in Ukraine during wartime. Also, University of Iowa political scientist and sociologist Marina Zaloznaya joins the program. In addition to her academic work on the region, she is Russian and grew up in Crimea. And University of Illinois sociologist Cindy Buckley discusses her research on populations in the region and those displaced by the conflict.

Guests:

  • Oksana Hirchak, University of Iowa psychology student from Ukraine
  • Marina Zaloznaya, director of European Studies Group, associate professor of sociology and political science at the University of Iowa
  • Cynthia Buckley, sociology professor University of Illinois
Ukraine refugees
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
