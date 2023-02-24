Looking back at a year of war in Ukraine

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with guests about how the last year has changed global politics and what may be next.

Kieffer speaks with a Ukrainian student who studies at the University of Iowa about what it’s been like for her to keep in touch with her family back in Ukraine during wartime. Also, University of Iowa political scientist and sociologist Marina Zaloznaya joins the program. In addition to her academic work on the region, she is Russian and grew up in Crimea. And University of Illinois sociologist Cindy Buckley discusses her research on populations in the region and those displaced by the conflict.

Guests:

