River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
House Speaker McCarthy launches impeachment inquiry against President Biden

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced an impeachment inquiry this week, citing investigations into President Biden's family that have "uncovered a culture of corruption that demands deeper review."

River to River host Ben Kieffer dissects this week's political news with analysts Jim McCormick and Sara Mitchell, including House Democrats' reaction to the Biden impeachment inquiry, and calls for McCarthy's removal from leadership within his own party.

They also discuss the Biden campaign's recent advertising launch in an effort to assuage voters' concerns about the president's age ahead of the 2024 election, and House Republicans' disagreements over spending that could shut the government down this month.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller Professor of political science, University of Iowa
River to River U.S. Congress2024 ElectionJoe BidenDonald Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
