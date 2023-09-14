House Speaker McCarthy launches impeachment inquiry against President Biden

River to River host Ben Kieffer dissects this week's political news with analysts Jim McCormick and Sara Mitchell, including House Democrats' reaction to the Biden impeachment inquiry, and calls for McCarthy's removal from leadership within his own party.

They also discuss the Biden campaign's recent advertising launch in an effort to assuage voters' concerns about the president's age ahead of the 2024 election, and House Republicans' disagreements over spending that could shut the government down this month.

Guests:

