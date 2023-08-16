© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lessons to learn before the next deadly virus

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Vaccines used to take years to develop. The COVID-19 vaccines took months.

Immunology expert Dr. Stanley Perlman says this bodes well for future pandemic preparedness — though the growth of vaccine hesitancy does not.

On this River to River, Dr. Perlman joins host Ben Kieffer to contemplate what a response to a future outbreak would look like and answer listeners' questions. Perlman has studied coronaviruses for nearly 40 years.

Guests:

  • Dr. Stanley Perlman, distinguished chair, professor of microbiology, immunology and pediatrics, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River COVID-19Vaccines and Immunizations
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content