Lessons to learn before the next deadly virus

Vaccines used to take years to develop. The COVID-19 vaccines took months.

Immunology expert Dr. Stanley Perlman says this bodes well for future pandemic preparedness — though the growth of vaccine hesitancy does not.

On this River to River, Dr. Perlman joins host Ben Kieffer to contemplate what a response to a future outbreak would look like and answer listeners' questions. Perlman has studied coronaviruses for nearly 40 years.

Guests:

