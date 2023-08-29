Presidential candidates make climate change claims amid record high temperatures this month

During the first Republican debate for the 2024 presidential election, no hands were raised when eight candidates were asked if they believed human behavior is causing climate change.

Environmental engineer Jerry Schnoor visits with River to River host Ben Kieffer to evaluate the candidates' claims on climate change and explain how fossil fuels are raising global temperatures, upending weather patterns, and endangering animal species.

High school student and environmental activist Hannah Hayes also joins the conversation to weigh in on how younger activists are using lawsuits and TikTok to combat climate change.

