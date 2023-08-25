Drake's Harkin Center sets a new design standard for those of all abilities

A decade after, The Harkin Institute is headquartered at the Tom and Ruth Harkin Center on the Drake University campus in Des Moines.

The two-story building was completed in 2020, but a dedication was held off until August 2022.

A year later, River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with former Senator Tom Harkin about the nonpartisan work done at the institute and how the Tom and Ruth Harkin Center reflects those values in its universal and inclusive design.

Principal architect Kevin Nordmeyer of BNIM shares how his firm worked with the institute's Core Advisory Committee on People with Disabilities to design the building which includes a two-story ramp, generously sized spaces and pathways to support sign-language conversations and multiple wheelchair users, and gender-inclusive restrooms.

We also talk with Director of Disability Policy Daniel Van Sant about the impact of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was authored by Sen. Harkin and signed into law in 1990, and advancements yet to come to further equity for those with disabilities.

Guests:

