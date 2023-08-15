© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Minnesotans now can possess and grow marijuana, while hemp consumables are available to Iowans

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published August 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Minnesota became the 23rd state in the U.S. to allow recreational marijuana on August 1.

It's the third of Iowa's neighboring states to allow residents to possess and grow marijuana, following Missouri's constitutional amendment that was passed by voters in November 2022, and the Illinois General Assembly passing legislation in 2019.

Recreational marijuana is not legal in Iowa, but the state's consumable hemp program has allowed registered retailers and producers to sell non-inhalable products that contain 0.3% or less total THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the principal psychoactive component of cannabis.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with a Minnesota reporter about what led to the state's new law and who currently can sell cannabis. He also talks with an Iowan whose family business caters to Iowa's hemp and Illinois' marijuana markets and with reporters from other neighboring states about their laws surrounding hemp and marijuana.

Guests:

  • Brian Bakst, politics reporter, Minnesota Public Radio
  • Ali Gansemer, co-owner of River Bluff Cannabis
  • Robert McCoppin, cannabis reporter, Chicago Tribune
  • Anya van Wagtendonk, Capitol reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio
  • Jason Rosenbaum, politics correspondent, St. Louis Public Radio
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
