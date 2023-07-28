ISU researchers are working to improve accuracy in criminal eyewitness lineups

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with two researchers at Iowa State University about a new procedure they've developed to capture more information from eyewitnesses during police investigations and better detect a suspect's guilt or innocence.

Also, we talk with two Jefferson women behind a grassroots movement that brought new life to a nearly 150-year-old downtown building and helped renew local dining and tourism.

A portion of this episode was originally produced February 9, 2023. Another portion of this episode was originally produced March 9, 2023.

Guests:

