ISU researchers are working to improve accuracy in criminal eyewitness lineups
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with two researchers at Iowa State University about a new procedure they've developed to capture more information from eyewitnesses during police investigations and better detect a suspect's guilt or innocence.
Also, we talk with two Jefferson women behind a grassroots movement that brought new life to a nearly 150-year-old downtown building and helped renew local dining and tourism.
A portion of this episode was originally produced February 9, 2023. Another portion of this episode was originally produced March 9, 2023.
Guests:
- Andrew Smith, ISU assistant professor of psychology
- Nydia Ayala, ISU doctoral candidate
- Peg Raney, board president, Why Not Us?
- Sara Ostrander, owner/chef, The Centennial