KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

ISU researchers are working to improve accuracy in criminal eyewitness lineups

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published July 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with two researchers at Iowa State University about a new procedure they've developed to capture more information from eyewitnesses during police investigations and better detect a suspect's guilt or innocence.

Also, we talk with two Jefferson women behind a grassroots movement that brought new life to a nearly 150-year-old downtown building and helped renew local dining and tourism.

A portion of this episode was originally produced February 9, 2023. Another portion of this episode was originally produced March 9, 2023.

Guests:

  • Andrew Smith, ISU assistant professor of psychology
  • Nydia Ayala, ISU doctoral candidate
  • Peg Raney, board president, Why Not Us?
  • Sara Ostrander, owner/chef, The Centennial
River to River Iowa State UniversityCriminal JusticePsychologyRural Iowaeconomic development
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
