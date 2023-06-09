© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Davenport officials give federal COVID funds to victims of building collapse

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the response and aftermath of the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building in Davenport that resulted in three fatalities.

Gretchen Teske of the Quad-City Times gives an update on the number of lawsuits that have been filed against the building's owner and the city, and the search for answers at this week's city council meeting.

Kieffer receives accounts from members of the state's urban search and rescue team who responded to the collapse, as well as a structural engineer from Iowa State University that surveyed the site.

Guests:

  • Gretchen Teske, business reporter, Quad-City Times
  • Rick Halleran, Cedar Rapids division commander, Iowa Task Force 1, battalion chief, Cedar Rapids Fire Department
  • Corey Archer, assistant task force leader, Iowa Task Force 1
  • Hartanto Wibowo, assistant teaching professor, department of civil, construction and environmental engineering, Iowa State University
River to River DavenportHousing
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
