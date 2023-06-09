Davenport officials give federal COVID funds to victims of building collapse

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the response and aftermath of the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building in Davenport that resulted in three fatalities.

Gretchen Teske of the Quad-City Times gives an update on the number of lawsuits that have been filed against the building's owner and the city, and the search for answers at this week's city council meeting.

Kieffer receives accounts from members of the state's urban search and rescue team who responded to the collapse, as well as a structural engineer from Iowa State University that surveyed the site.

