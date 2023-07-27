An ISU criminologist believes Ted Bundy's murder count was likely over 100

Renowned scholar and criminologist Matt DeLisi discusses his latest book, Ted Bundy and the Unsolved Murder Epidemic: The Dark Figure of Crime.

DeLisi makes the case that serial killer Bundy's criminal career was far lengthier and deadlier than the official record from 1974-1978. While weaving his expertise with the accounts of people who closely knew Bundy, DeLisi offers solutions for clearing the backlog of the nation's unsolved homicide cases and bringing justice to victims and their families.

This episode was originally produced May 2, 2023.

Guest:

