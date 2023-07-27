© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

An ISU criminologist believes Ted Bundy's murder count was likely over 100

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published July 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Renowned scholar and criminologist Matt DeLisi discusses his latest book, Ted Bundy and the Unsolved Murder Epidemic: The Dark Figure of Crime.

DeLisi makes the case that serial killer Bundy's criminal career was far lengthier and deadlier than the official record from 1974-1978. While weaving his expertise with the accounts of people who closely knew Bundy, DeLisi offers solutions for clearing the backlog of the nation's unsolved homicide cases and bringing justice to victims and their families.

This episode was originally produced May 2, 2023.

Guest:

  • Matt DeLisi, distinguished professor, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's Professor, Criminal Justice Studies Coordinator, Iowa State University
River to River CrimeCriminal JusticeIowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
