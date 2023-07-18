© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Understanding homelessness in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
How do people become homeless? When you’re homeless, what are the barriers to finding permanent shelter?

On this episode of River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by an Iowan who lived many years without shelter. Then, a new survey looks at the lived experiences of people in Polk County who live unsheltered — people who live on the streets or in places not intended for human habitation. It also sheds light on the barriers people face to obtain housing.

Later, Kieffer speaks with marine biologist and head of the Des Moines Public Schools’ marine biology program Gregory Barord who recently discovered a new species of nautilus.

A portion of this episode was originally produced February 2, 2023. Another portion of this episode was originally produced March 2, 2023.

Guests:

  • Anthony Cruise, employee, Lighthouse Center
  • Elizabeth Talbert, assistant professor of sociology, Drake University
  • Angie Arthur, executive director, Homeward Iowa
  • J'nae Peterman, director of housing services, Waypoint
  • Gregory Barord, marine biologist, head of the Des Moines Public Schools’ marine biology program
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Caitlin Troutman
