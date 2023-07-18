Understanding homelessness in Iowa

On this episode of River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by an Iowan who lived many years without shelter. Then, a new survey looks at the lived experiences of people in Polk County who live unsheltered — people who live on the streets or in places not intended for human habitation. It also sheds light on the barriers people face to obtain housing.

Later, Kieffer speaks with marine biologist and head of the Des Moines Public Schools’ marine biology program Gregory Barord who recently discovered a new species of nautilus.

A portion of this episode was originally produced February 2, 2023. Another portion of this episode was originally produced March 2, 2023.

Guests:

