Iowa lawmakers are returning to the capitol for a special session to restrict abortion access

On this newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Des Moines Register's Brianne Pfannenstiel to discuss the potential outcomes of the special session.

Pfannenstiel also shares recent reporting into the removal of Zach Wahls as senate minority leader and issues within the Iowa Democratic Party.

Kieffer later talks with physician and clinical professor Alejandro Comellas from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics about the recent health impacts of the smoke pollution from the Canadian wildfires and public health considerations as climate-caused events occur more in the future.

CEO Tim Krueger of the Indianola-based Harvest Academy shares about the non-profit therapeutic community for men who have been incarcerated, homeless, or dealt with substance abuse. Last week the Des Moines City Council approved zoning for an additional campus.

Studio One host Cece Mitchell joins the program to groove into the weekend and discuss this year's 80/35 Festival in Des Moines. Listen to the live broadcast from the IPR stage live at 1 p.m. July 8.

