A months-long debate on the nation's debt limit could lead to a constitutional challenge

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists Jim McCormick and Megan Goldberg about the latest political happenings this week, from the state legislative session nearing its end to the Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. visiting the White House amid increasing tensions with China.

They also give analysis on Congressional leaders battling over how to address the nation's borrowing limit as the U.S. moves closer to defaulting on its debt if the cap is not lifted.

Guests:

