© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A months-long debate on the nation's debt limit could lead to a constitutional challenge

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists Jim McCormick and Megan Goldberg about the latest political happenings this week, from the state legislative session nearing its end to the Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. visiting the White House amid increasing tensions with China.

They also give analysis on Congressional leaders battling over how to address the nation's borrowing limit as the U.S. moves closer to defaulting on its debt if the cap is not lifted.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
Tags
River to River 2023 Legislative SessionU.S. CongressJoe BidenUkraine2024 caucuses
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content