© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

An ISU criminologist believes Ted Bundy's murder count was likely over 100

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

There are hundreds of thousands of unsolved murder cases in the U.S.

River to River Host Ben Kieffer spends this episode with renowned scholar and criminologist Matt DeLisi about why these murders remain unsolved, an issue at the bedrock of his latest book, Ted Bundy and the Unsolved Murder Epidemic: The Dark Figure of Crime.

DeLisi lays out evidence that serial killer Bundy's criminal career was far lengthier and deadlier than the official record from 1974-1978.

The story of Bundy, who was executed in 1989, ignited DeLisi's interest in criminology as a young boy watching television news coverage of his crimes, jail escapes and ultimate capture.

While weaving his expertise with the accounts of people who closely knew Bundy, DeLisi offers solutions for clearing the backlog of the nation's unsolved homicide cases and bringing justice to victims and their families.

Guest:

  • Matt DeLisi, distinguished professor, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's Professor, Criminal Justice Studies Coordinator, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River murderCriminal JusticeCrimeIowa State University
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content