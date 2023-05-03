An ISU criminologist believes Ted Bundy's murder count was likely over 100

River to River Host Ben Kieffer spends this episode with renowned scholar and criminologist Matt DeLisi about why these murders remain unsolved, an issue at the bedrock of his latest book, Ted Bundy and the Unsolved Murder Epidemic: The Dark Figure of Crime.

DeLisi lays out evidence that serial killer Bundy's criminal career was far lengthier and deadlier than the official record from 1974-1978.

The story of Bundy, who was executed in 1989, ignited DeLisi's interest in criminology as a young boy watching television news coverage of his crimes, jail escapes and ultimate capture.

While weaving his expertise with the accounts of people who closely knew Bundy, DeLisi offers solutions for clearing the backlog of the nation's unsolved homicide cases and bringing justice to victims and their families.

Guest:

