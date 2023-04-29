© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Changes to Crime Victim Compensation Program creates uncertainty for health providers

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

“Adversity is a blessing in disguise.”

On this episode of River to River, remembering entrepreneur and philanthropist John Pappajohn who died last weekend at the age of 94.

Plus what’s going on at the Statehouse, anticipating a record-breaking flood, understanding changes to state crime victim assistance programs and more.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, IPR education reporter
  • Michaela Ramm, Des Moines Register health reporter
  • Matt Wilson, senior service hydrologist, NWS Quad Cities
  • Lynette Marshall, president and chief executive officer, University of Iowa Center for Advancement
  • Mark Simmet, Studio One host
Tags
River to River Attorney GeneralfloodingGuns and Gun Rights2023 Legislative SessionAbortionbirth control
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content