How neighboring statehouses differed on gender-affirming care and abortion this session
Republicans say a bill on its way to the governor's desk was drafted to address privacy concerns. Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat who holds a statewide office in Iowa, said the bill will restrict his ability to be a watchdog for taxpayer money. In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Sand.
Later, Kieffer speaks with Statehouse reporters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri and South Dakota to see where their legislatures differed from or mirrored Iowa on issues like gender-affirming care, marijuana and other issues.
Guests:
- Rob Sand, State Auditor
- Molly Beck, senior capital reporter, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Annie Todd, state politics reporter, Argus Leader in South Dakota
- Jason Rosenbaum, politics correspondent, St. Louis Public Radio
- Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief, Capital News Illinois