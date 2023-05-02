© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How neighboring statehouses differed on gender-affirming care and abortion this session

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Republicans say a bill on its way to the governor's desk was drafted to address privacy concerns. Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat who holds a statewide office in Iowa, said the bill will restrict his ability to be a watchdog for taxpayer money. In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Sand.

Later, Kieffer speaks with Statehouse reporters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri and South Dakota to see where their legislatures differed from or mirrored Iowa on issues like gender-affirming care, marijuana and other issues.

Guests:

  • Rob Sand, State Auditor
  • Molly Beck, senior capital reporter, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Annie Todd, state politics reporter, Argus Leader in South Dakota
  • Jason Rosenbaum, politics correspondent, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief, Capital News Illinois
Tags
River to River Iowa Legislature2023 Legislative SessionAbortionmarijuanaState Auditor
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content