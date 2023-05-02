How neighboring statehouses differed on gender-affirming care and abortion this session

Republicans say a bill on its way to the governor's desk was drafted to address privacy concerns. Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat who holds a statewide office in Iowa, said the bill will restrict his ability to be a watchdog for taxpayer money. In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Sand.

Later, Kieffer speaks with Statehouse reporters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri and South Dakota to see where their legislatures differed from or mirrored Iowa on issues like gender-affirming care, marijuana and other issues.

Guests:

