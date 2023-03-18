Gov. Reynolds to gain more power as reorganization bill heads to her desk

As a bill that requires Iowa students to use the bathroom corresponding with their gender assigned at birth and the massive government reorganization bill heads to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk, The Des Moines Register's Katie Akin joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to talk about what continues to be an eventful legislative session.

On this week's Newsbuzz, Kieffer also talks with IPR agriculture reporter Katie Peikes about a report that showed small farms in Iowa are shrinking while large operations are expanding and IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs about Vice President Kamala Harris' recent visit to Iowa. He also chats with Axios Des Moines reporter and bicyclist Linh Ta about the announcement of the full RAGBRAI route for the ride's 50th anniversary.

While the Hawkeye men have already been knocked out of the "Big Dance," Des Moines Register sports reporter Tommy Birch shares prospects for the other five Iowa teams still competing in March Madness with a look at Caitlin Clark's dominating performance this year that has professional athletes like Steph Curry paying attention. Studio One host Cece Mitchell also helps us groove into the weekend with new music releases.

Guests:

