River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Gov. Reynolds to gain more power as reorganization bill heads to her desk

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

As a bill that requires Iowa students to use the bathroom corresponding with their gender assigned at birth and the massive government reorganization bill heads to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk, The Des Moines Register's Katie Akin joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to talk about what continues to be an eventful legislative session.

On this week's Newsbuzz, Kieffer also talks with IPR agriculture reporter Katie Peikes about a report that showed small farms in Iowa are shrinking while large operations are expanding and IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs about Vice President Kamala Harris' recent visit to Iowa. He also chats with Axios Des Moines reporter and bicyclist Linh Ta about the announcement of the full RAGBRAI route for the ride's 50th anniversary.

While the Hawkeye men have already been knocked out of the "Big Dance," Des Moines Register sports reporter Tommy Birch shares prospects for the other five Iowa teams still competing in March Madness with a look at Caitlin Clark's dominating performance this year that has professional athletes like Steph Curry paying attention. Studio One host Cece Mitchell also helps us groove into the weekend with new music releases.

Guests:

  • Katie Akin, politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Katie Peikes, agriculture reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Linh Ta, reporter, Axios Des Moines
  • Tommy Birch, sports reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
Tags
River to River 2023 Legislative SessionKim ReynoldsSportsFarmingKamala Harris
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
