River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Psychedelic-based therapy shows incredible promise for treating veterans with PTSD

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Psychedelic drugs like psilocybin and MDMA have become a very active area of medical research. Psychedelic-based therapy shows great promise in treating disorders ranging from depression and anxiety, to chronic pain and PTSD. One of the populations that could benefit greatly from these treatments is U.S. veterans.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with a Marine Corps veteran who now advocates for psychedelic-based therapy. University of Iowa professor emeritus of psychiatry Dr. Michael Flaum and research scientist Candida Maurer discuss their research into the area and an upcoming clinical trial. And an Iowa lawmaker discusses legislation related to the use of psychedelics.

Guests:

  • Juliana Mercer, Marine Corps veteran, director of veteran advocacy at Healing Breakthrough
  • Michael Flaum, MD, professor emeritus of psychiatry with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Candida Maurer, research scientist University of Iowa department of psychiatry in the psychedelic medicine program
  • State Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Birmingham
River to River VeteransMental Health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
