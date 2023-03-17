Psychedelic-based therapy shows incredible promise for treating veterans with PTSD

Psychedelic drugs like psilocybin and MDMA have become a very active area of medical research. Psychedelic-based therapy shows great promise in treating disorders ranging from depression and anxiety, to chronic pain and PTSD. One of the populations that could benefit greatly from these treatments is U.S. veterans.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with a Marine Corps veteran who now advocates for psychedelic-based therapy. University of Iowa professor emeritus of psychiatry Dr. Michael Flaum and research scientist Candida Maurer discuss their research into the area and an upcoming clinical trial. And an Iowa lawmaker discusses legislation related to the use of psychedelics.

Guests:

