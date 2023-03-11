© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Prohibiting medical gender transition for minors passes the House and Senate

By John Pemble
Published March 11, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST
A bill prevents Iowa medical-assisted gender transition for minors including the use of hormones or drugs even with parental consent. Senate Republicans say it’s a matter of public health and children are vulnerable and confused. But opponents say this violates Iowa’s constitution by targeting the small population of transgender children and youth. They are joined by a handful of Republican representatives that say this proposal will eliminate a parent’s choice in helping their children. The Senate and House pass the proposal and it is eligible to be signed into law by the governor.

