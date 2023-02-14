© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lawmakers debate a bill limiting trucking company liability in crashes

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published February 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Michelle Fields lost her husband to a trucking accident in 2017, leaving her to raise two daughters alone. She is advocating against a new bill that could limit non-economic damages in trucking-related incidents, arguing it puts a price on human life.

An Iowa Motortruck Association executive committee and board member and general counsel and chief risk officer at Hirschbach Motorlines Brian Kohlwes says the legislation will help lower insurance rates currently hindering their industry.

The two join River to River host Ben Kieffer and IPR Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric to share their views, along with Rep. Brian Meyer, a Democrat, and Republican Rep. Bill Gustoff.

Also, IPR education reporter Grant Gerlock gives context to state education funding approved last week.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, IPR education reporter
  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR Statehouse reporter
  • Michelle Fields, trucking bill opponent
  • Brian Kohlwes, Iowa Motortruck Association executive committee and board member, general counsel and chief risk officer at Hirschbach Motorlines
  • Rep. Bill Gustoff, Republican from Saylor Township
  • Rep. Brian Meyer, Democrat from Des Moines
River to River 2023 Legislative SessionIowa LegislatureEducationcourts
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
