Lawmakers debate a bill limiting trucking company liability in crashes

Michelle Fields lost her husband to a trucking accident in 2017, leaving her to raise two daughters alone. She is advocating against a new bill that could limit non-economic damages in trucking-related incidents, arguing it puts a price on human life.

An Iowa Motortruck Association executive committee and board member and general counsel and chief risk officer at Hirschbach Motorlines Brian Kohlwes says the legislation will help lower insurance rates currently hindering their industry.

The two join River to River host Ben Kieffer and IPR Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric to share their views, along with Rep. Brian Meyer, a Democrat, and Republican Rep. Bill Gustoff.

Also, IPR education reporter Grant Gerlock gives context to state education funding approved last week.

Guests:

